AFC Leopards star hints at a possible exit from the Den

AFC Leopards' 'bad boy', Allan Kateregga has hinted at a possible exit from the Den after he took his training to the Beach.

The Ugandan, who has since fallen out with Coach Robert Matano, posted videos of him training at a Beach, possibly, a clear indication that he is preparing for trials elsewhere, some days to come.

The dreaded Ugandan has not played for AFC Leopards since August 8 when he made a return to action after two months on the sidelines with an injury.

Matano has not fielded the former Tusker and and Ushuru FC attacking forward in three matches after he protested his substitution in AFC Leopards’ 1-0 defeat against Bandari at Afraha Stadium.

In the video, the 23 year-old can be seen sprinting and jumping over ‘cones’ made of sand with two others, as he seeks endurance and strength on the lower body.

“Had a session at the Beach yesterday, realised some change on body mass, but it has nothing to do with the food I eat,” Kateregga captioned one of his many videos at the unidentified Beach.

AFC Leopards have made it clear that they may not renew Kateregga’s contract at the end of the season. “We understand there is a stand-off between Kateregga and Matano, but again, we know the effect it can have on the team.

“We have let the coach deal with it. I cannot tell whether we will extend his contract when it expires, let us talk about it when the time comes," club Chairman, Dan Mule told Goal last week.