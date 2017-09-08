AFC Leopards star set to leave at the end of the season

The Ugandan has revealed his desire to move at the end of the current campaign as a free agent

The relationship between AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano and midfielder Allan Kateregga has been soaring since their times at Tusker FC.

It is for this reason the player has been left out of recent Ingwe games, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, there are slim hopes the club will renew it.

The Ugandan has however revealed his desire to move out at the end of the current campaign as a free agent.

"There are high chances that I will not be here next season, and whether I will still play in the Kenyan Premier League or not.

“I might be having my differences with the coach, but he is not the reason why I want to leave; I just feel moving away from the club will positively impact my career.

"Right now I am focused. If an opportunity comes for me to play, why not, Leopards is my team."

Ingwe is preparing to face Zoo FC away in Kericho this weekend.