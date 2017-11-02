AFC Leopards star set to play with Dimitar Berbatov

Kizito went AWOL last month despite having a contract with Ingwe, only for club officials to realize he had flown to India

AFC Leopards is set to lose Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito to Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

Kizito went AWOL last month despite having a contract with Ingwe, only for the management to realize he had flown to India. Club chairman Dan Mule has exclusively told Goal that the club is willing to let the player leave, but first he has to meet the agreements as per his contract.

"We all know he (Kizito) disappeared, nobody gave him permission to travel to India and this is something that has not gone down well with us. As a matter of fact, we are still contemplating whether we take a disciplinary action against him or not; if we decide to take action, what will we gain as a club? Nothing!

"I have talked to Kizito, he is in Uganda currently, he will come we sort out contractual issues. There was a buyout clause in the agreement we had, and it is high time we discussed how much the club will get from his departure. It has to be something of value considering he has a contract with us running until next year."

Kerala Blasters is a top club in India where the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown, former Manchester United players, turn out for.