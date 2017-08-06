AFC Leopards star: Why I confronted coach Robert Matano

The Ugandan winger was brought on early in the second half but late into the game was replaced by Andrew Tololwa

Allan Kateregga became a substituted substitute as AFC Leopards went down to Bandari by a solitary goal on Sunday.

The winger was brought on early in the second half but late into the game was replaced by Andrew Tololwa, a decision that did not go down well with the Ugandan player, who confronted coach Robert Matano.

However, in an exclusive interview with Goal, the Ugandan has explained what had transpired. "I was very open to the coach before he brought me in, I told him my condition will not allow me to push much because match fitness was still missing, but he insisted on playing me.

"You see, I had trained for only two days last week and I was not in the best of shape to take part in that high intensity match, something that I made clear to him. After bringing me out, it was the same thing I insisted on, it backfired and honestly it hurt me."

Abdalla Hassan's strike was enough to sink Ingwe and hand coach Paul Nkata led Bandari maximum points at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.