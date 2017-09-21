AFC Leopards striker to battle for GOtv Shield top scorer

Oburu is currently joint top with Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba though the Ugandan will not be able to extend his goal tally

AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu will have a chance of topping GOtv Shield scorers chart when they take on Vihiga United in the semi-final on Saturday.

Both players have five goals apiece. Ingwe have four players in the race for the top scorer. That leaves the battle for the top scorer between Oburu and Kariobangi Sharks’ forward, Masoud Juma.

Oburu will also be wary of the threat posed by the Sharks top scorer Juma, who has a goal less than him. Sharks will be up against Sony Sugar in the other semi-final to be staged at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

But Vihiga United’s Christopher Masinza is also a man to watch. Masinza has scored four goals for the National Super League side, all coming from open play.

Whyvonne Isuza and Marcellus Ingotsi both have for goals while Burundian Alexis Kitenge, who scored a hat-trick in the quarter-final against Wazito FC, has three and is also an ideal candidate for the race should he find more goals in the next game(s).

Sony Sugar’s Amos Asembeka, who scored a brace against Tusker in the league match, has three goals. Two more will put him joint top with Oburu should he fail to convert against Vihiga United.