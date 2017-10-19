AFC Leopards targets Top-eight finish in KPL

Coach Robert Matano says the players have an obligation which must be fulfilled by the end of the season

AFC Leopards leapt to 10th position with 36 points after 30 Kenyan Premier League matches.

Ingwe downed Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal, scored by Whyvonne Isuza, at Afraha on Tuesday to keep their dream of a top-eight finish alive.

Coach Robert Matano says the players have an obligation which must be fulfilled by the end of the season to appease the team's faithful.

"We are still targeting the top eight finish by the end of the season, it is not a request by the fans, but their right, meaning my players should give extremely everything to hit the target.

"It has been a struggle but we will definitely make amends by the end of the season," Matano told Goal.

Ingwe have a chance to crown the season with a trophy as they battle Kariobangi Sharks in the final of GOtv Shield on Friday. Coach Matano is confident they will win the trophy for the fans.

"The match against Sharks on Friday is definitely going to be a tough one to us but we will give extremely everything to ensure we lift the shield."

The match will be played at Kasarani Stadium as from 3pm.