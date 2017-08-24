AFC Leopards - Tusker Preview: Can Ingwe register win against brewers?

Ingwe have won just one of their last seventeen outings against the brewers, drawing five times and losing eleven times

The two sides had mixed results in GOtv Shield last weekend; AFC Leopards hammered Wazito 7-1 and qualified for the semi finals, with Tusker FC crashing out of the competition after falling 2-0 to National Super League side Vihiga United.

When the two sides met in the first leg, Jackson Macharia scored the only goal that gave the brewers maximum points at Kinoru Stadium, Meru. It was a sixth match for Ingwe without a win.

Leopards are winless in three games, losing two and drawing one, as compared to the opponents, who have won one, drawn one and lost one of their last three games.

Fifteenth placed AFC Leopards have won just one of their last seventeen outings against the brewers, drawing five times and losing eleven times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Marcellus Ingotsi showed his potential and worth after scoring a brace against Wazito last weekend. He will be aiming at doing the same against the champions. A hat-trick for Alexis Kitenge last weekend brought a theme of joy for the fans that were desperate for the win.

Tusker: Goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng's experience will be vital for the brewers and he will be needed to be alert and stop the strikers from scoring. Jackson Macharia scored the winner last time, and he will definitely be dangerous against the twelve times champions.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Andika Gabriel, Kibwage Micheal, Sikhayi Dennis, Kamura Robinson, Abdalla Salim, Otieno Duncan, Nyakha Haroun, Isuza Whyvonne, Kitenge Alexis, Okaka Aziz and Ingotsi Marcellus.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, David Mwangi, James Situma, Eugine Asike,Cercidy Okeyo, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri,Paul Odhiambo and Michael Khamati.