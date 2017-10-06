AFC Leopards vows to revenge against Kariobangi Sharks

When the two sides faced each other in the first leg, the promoted side won 2-0 with their opponents struggling to match them

AFC Leopards will take on Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League at Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

When the two sides faced each other in the first leg, the promoted side won 2-0 with their opponents struggling to match them. According to Ingwe Team Manager Gilbert Selebwa, it is always difficult to collect maximum points twice from the same team.

"It is going to be tough for sure, we lost last weekend, and they also lost meaning this is a match both teams desperately want to win. They defeated us in the first leg and as fara as I am concerned, it is usually hard to beat a team twice. Our character will definitely be the main thing in this match.

"Sharks always tend to rely more on passing and counter attacks, and we have our own way of play but at the end of the day, goals matter," Selebwa told Goal.

Ingwe fell by two goals against Sofapaka last weekend, while Sharsks suffered by a solitary goal against Thika.