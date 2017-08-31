AFC Leopards youngster eyeing transfer move to Zesco United

The youngster has made several appearances from substitute’s bench scoring some crucial goals for the league side

AFC Leopards youngster Marsellus Ingotsi has been impressive for the club this season.

The youngster has made a number of appearances from the substitute’s bench scoring some crucial goals like the match winning strike against Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

However, the youngster has set his eyes on playing for Zambian giants Zesco United in the near future. “My main target this season is to score eight goals, I have so far scored six in all competitions.

“It is all about hard work and that is what can make me achieve my target. I am also grateful with the Harambee Stars call up; it is another step for me and another opportunity to develop. It is all about giving your best when given the chance to,” Ingotsi told Goal.

Ingosti admits that he has been a keen follower of Zesco United and would not mind playing for them in the near future. Zesco United is also home to other Kenyan players – Jesse Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu.

"Well, would like to play in Zambia, for Zesco United, that is what I am targeting but first I have to show my ability and potential with AFC Leopards."

Ingotsi was part of AFC Leopards squad that drew 1-1 with Gor Mahia in last weekend's league derby.