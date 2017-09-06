AFC Leopards youngster open to transfer move abroad

The young striker was in the midst of controversy in the beginning of the season after being accused of double signing

Vincent Oburu has been one of the best AFC Leopards players this season, taking part in almost all the matches.

The striker was in the midst of controversy in the beginning of the season after being accused of double signing, and as a result was suspended for six months.

But that has not affected his performance for Ingwe, and the speedy winger is confident he will hit greater heights if he maintains the form.

"Currently, I can term the reports of my departure to greener pastures abroad as rumours, nothing concrete, but if I get one that will shape my future, why not take it?

“Right now though, my concentration is on Leopards, I want to give my best and help the team finish in a good position. The management has been supportive, and that has been the reason behind our good run,” Oburu told Goal.

Ingwe are currently lying in the 13th position with 24 points after playing 21 matches.