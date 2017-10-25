AFC U19 Qualifiers: Jeakson Singh in, Aniket Jadhav out - 24-member India squad

14 players from the U17 World Cup squad have made it to Luis Norton de Matos' 24-member India U-19 squad....

Luis Norton de Matos has announced the final 24-member India squad who will be travelling to Qatar for the upcoming AFC U19 qualifiers.

14 players from FIFA U17 World Cup squad have made it to the U19 squad. Star goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, who particularly impressive in the world cup makes the cut along with Prabhsukhan Gill. Indian origin goalkeeper Sunny Dhaliwal also could not make the cut since he was not registered with the AFC for the tournament.

U17 captain Amarjit Singh and only Indian goal scorer in the World Cup, Jeakson Singh, has made it to Matos’ team. Among the notable exclusions, Komal Thatal, Abhijit Sarkar and Aniket Jadhav have missed out. Komal Thatal was down with fever and was not able to train with the team for the last 3-4 days and could not make the cut.

India have been grouped with Yemen, Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia and only the top nation from each group will directly qualify for the continental competition to be held in Indonesia in 2018. Apart from the group winners, the five best-placed second teams will also make it to the tournament.

India’s three matches are scheduled to happen on November 4th, 6th and 8th.

The 24-member squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.

Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahil Panwar, Deepak Tangri, Namgyal Bhutia, Asish Rai.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly, Praveen, Roshan Singh, Abhishek Halder, Princeton Rebello.

Strikers: Rahim Ali, Lalawmpuia, Edmund Lalrindika.