From Afghan to zooter and Gabba to Yabba - an A to Z of the Ashes

AKA Mark ‘The Forgotten’ Waugh. One of the most lauded nicknames but it didn’t stick once the dreamily elegant right-hander became a fixture in the side at the age of 25 in 1991, first instead of and then alongside his elder twin. Made centuries in his maiden and final Ashes innings, 10 years apart.

England’s truculent bowling genius, Sydney, who took 77 wickets in 13 Tests on three tours with his swing, seam and wickedly spun medium pace. No one has ever bent the ball to his will so masterfully on hard, true Australian pitches.

Dennis Lillee talks to officials about his illegal aluminium bat during the first Test against England at Perth, December 1979

Dennis Lillee talks to officials about his illegal aluminium bat during the first Test against England at Perth, December 1979 Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 1979-80 three-match, post-Packer reconciliation series was far from cordial after England declined to put the Ashes up for grabs and bottomed out when Dennis Lillee’s attempt to market his gimmicky aluminium bat, the ‘ComBat’, in a Test innings at the Waca was truncated by Mike Brearley’s protest. When Lillee threw it in anger, it flew farther than any ball had gone off its puny, hollow blade.

D is for Donnison

Terry Alderman of Australia lies injured on the ground while the pitch invader is led away during the 1st Test between Australia and England at Perth, Australia, 13th November 1982 Credit: POPPERFOTO More

Not even John Arlott’s ‘Freaker’ had as much dramatic impact as pitch invader Gary Donnison at the Waca in 1982. The 19-year-old ‘English migrant’ ran on to the field when England posted 400, swiped Australia’s supreme swing bowler across the face and provoked him into trying to make a citizen’s arrest with a retaliatory rugby tackle. Alderman dislocated his shoulder and couldn’t bowl for a year.

E is for Eddie

No Englishman averages more against Australia than the tough little Lancastrian Eddie Paynter’s 84.42 in seven Tests and no innings captured the imagination more than his 83 at the Gabba on the Bodyline tour in 1933 when he was summoned from his hospital bed after an England collapse and dug in, despite debilitating temperature and dizziness, for four hours to nudge the tourists decisively ahead. “It were nowt more than a sore throat,” he said.

F is for Fred

England's fast bowler Fred Trueman was the first bowler to claim 300 Test wickets Credit: PA More

When England set sail on the SS Canberra for the 1962-63 tour, the captain, Ted Dexter, was delighted to find the marathon runner Gordon Pirie on board and asked him to devise a daily exercise regime for the players. They all knuckled down to it, except Fred Trueman who favoured a deckchair after bowling more than 1,140 overs in the season. After debunking Pirie’s argument, he gazed out over the Atlantic and inquired: “Incidentally, can you swim?”

G is for Garth

G is also for Gabba Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Duly dubbed for his physique, the strapping, relentless quick Graham McKenzie was pivotal to Australia retaining the Ashes in 1962-63 and 1965-66, taking five-fors at Adelaide in each series. Broke Geoffrey Boycott’s finger on the opener’s Test debut in 1964 and his arm in 1971.

H is for Harmison

Set the tone for 2005’s victory with an extraordinary roughing up of Australia’s once-imperious top three at Lord’s and in contrasting fashion did the same at the Gabba in 2006-07 with an anxiety-induced first-ball wide that hooped to second slip. Now known as ‘doing a Harmy’.

I is for Ians

Ian Botham playing against the West Indies Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Ian Chappell and Ian Botham have despised one another for 40 years since a much disputed incident at the Centenary Test in 1977 which ended with Chappell on the floor. In 2010 they fought in the Adelaide Oval car park but have since resumed sticking to sour remarks and shunning each other as the Ashes’ own Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

J is for Joy-Ride

Gower And Morris Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

England, 2-0 down with two Tests to play in 1990-91, were in full self-flagellation mode and responded sternly when David Gower and John Morris, who had just made 132 against Queensland, tried to inject some joie de vivre into the tour by hiring two Tiger Moths from Joy-Ride to buzz the players at the Carrera Oval mid-innings. Both were fined and Morris never selected again.

K is for Kippax

Alan Kippax, New South Wales captain and exquisite Golden Age throwback as a stroke-maker, became one of the first casualties of Bodyline, ducking out after one Test in 1932-33 claiming Harold Larwood was ‘too bloody fast for me’. Co-wrote the polemic Anti-Bodyline at the end of the series, irking Douglas Jardine but mobilising the cricket-loving public.

L is for Lilian Thomson

Australian fast bowlers Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson at Lords Credit: HULTON ARCHIVE More

Dennis and Jeff sound relatively benign, like a couple of coarse anglers with strong opinions about pale ale, but don’t be fooled: Their alter ego, the terrifyingly vicious harridan Lilian Thomson, was a veritable, sadistic menace, sharing 58 wickets in 1974-75, breaking English bones, hearts and minds.

M is for McDermott

Craig McDermott bowling at Darren Gough in 1995 Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

‘Billy the Kid’ McDermott played nine home Tests against England and took six five-fors. Left the 1993 tour with a twisted bowel so at the start of the 1994-95 series he was, according to Shane Warne, ‘like a greyhound after a rabbit wanting to chase the Poms out of town’. Took 32 wickets in a man-of-the-series performance.

N is for Nugget

Australian all rounder Keith Miller is beloved by fans Credit: KEYSTONE More

Sir Donald Bradman will always be Australia’s most exalted player but Keith Miller is the best loved. The exuberant, charismatic and, above all, judicious all-rounder and fighter pilot scored 1511 Ashes runs and took 87 wickets. Everything he touched - racehorse betting slips apart - took on his golden hue.

O is for Oldfield

Struck on the head by a Harold Larwood delivery that fractured his skull at Adelaide in 1932-33, Bert Oldfield’s injury became the defining motif of Bodyline even though the ball was delivered to an orthodox field. May have prevented the England team being lynched by acknowledging, "It was my fault Harold, I was trying to hook you for four."

P is for Pickets

An away Ashes series wouldn’t be the same without the Australian vernacular: ‘Sundries’ for extras, ‘pickets’ for the boundary fence, ‘sand-shoe crusher’ for yorker, ‘badger’ for head high bouncer and ‘neck and crop’ for castled. Without Richie, though, we may miss out on ‘Dorothy Dix’.

Q is for Quaife

Tiny Willie Quaife, defensive batsman, dubious leg-spinner and gun cover point, played all five Tests for Archie MacLaren’s side in 1901-02, the last of the private tours. They won the first Test at the SCG but lost the last four. ‘The other WG’ scored his last century for Warwickshire in 1928 at the age of 56, the oldest ever player to do so in first-class cricket.

R is for Replacements

Colin Cowdrey leaves Heathrow Airport in London to reinforce the MCC Team in Australia Credit: GETTY CREATIVE More

Colin Cowdrey, as rotund and jolly as Samuel Pickwick, was summoned from a Kent midwinter to take on Lillee and Thomson at the age of 41 in 1974 but could not muzzle the thunder. Twenty years later Gus Fraser and Chris Lewis joined the derelict squad to bowl England to victory in Adelaide.

S is for Sardine

Douglas Jardine stands on the deck of the Orient Liner Orontes, bound for Australia Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Home crowds took an instant dislike to Douglas Jardine in 1928-29 (because it saved time) and barracked him as ‘f------ Sardine’. “Australians don’t reallylike you,” said his team-mate Patsy Hendren somewhat superfluously. “The feeling is f------ mutual,” said Jardine.

T is for Typhoon

Frank Tyson, the fastest bowler Richie Benaud ever saw, took 25 wickets in the victories at the SCG, MCG and Adelaide in 1954-55 that turned the series round from 1-0 down to 3-1 up. As the calypso singer Lord Kitchener put it: “Good captaincy from Len Hutton, but the honours must go to Typhoon Tyson.”

U is for Under the Southern Cross

Australia’s victory ‘song’, first led by Rod Marsh at the Gabba in 1974. Nathan Lyon now holds the honour of being the toaster, leading what is, in truth, more of a chant: ‘Under the Southern Cross I stand/ A sprig of wattle in my hand/ A native of my native land/ Australia you f------ beauty.’

V is for Vulture Street End

Michael Slater of Australia in action in 1996 Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Phil De Freitas’s opening delivery from the Stanley Street End at the Gabba in 1994, a filthy long hop smashed for four by Michael Slater, set the tone for the series. But Martin McCague from the Vulture Street End was even worse. "He simply fed Slater, like an indulgent zoo-keeper doling out fish to a friendly seal," wrote Christopher Martin-Jenkins in the Telegraph.

W is for Wangaratta to Wagga Wagga

A road journey between state matches on which Brian Statham and Peter Loader were injured in a car accident that ruled them out of the last Test in 1958-59. Not that it made much difference as England were trounced by Richie Beanaud’s astute captaincy (and his chuckers and draggers).

X is for Xavier

Xavier Doherty of Australia Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Along with Victor Trumper and Archie Jackson, Greg Chappell forms the holy trinity of great Australian batting stylists, but as a coach and selector he has rather more in common with The Thick of It’s goofily sinister Stewart Pearson, and never more so than when picking spinners Xavier Doherty and Michael Beer ahead of Nathan Hauritz for the 2010-11 Ashes. Doherty took three wickets at an average of 102 in the series.

Y is for Yabba

Stephen Harold Gascoigne, known as Yabba, was a regular on The Hill at the SCG who was celebrated as a great wit for the timing and content of his heckling even if they now sound as inane as the zingers of the Fast Show’s Arthur ‘Where’s My Washboard’ Atkinson, eg: “I wish you were a statue and I were a pigeon.”

Z is for Zooter

Shane Warne poses backstage with the Moulin Rouge Australian dancers Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Once his shoulder gave out, Shane Warne lost his googly but it didn’t stop him becoming a flared-trouser wearing huckster before every series to try to con us, claiming he had invented a mystery delivery. Most famous of all was the ‘zooter’, a flipper in all but name, effective but far from novel.