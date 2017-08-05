Afraha Stadium to host triple header in Kenyan Premier League

Ulinzi Stars was scheduled to play Nakumatt FC but the fixture was moved to Sunday following unavailability of the venue

Afraha Stadium will host a triple header on Sunday after hosts; Ulinzi Stars’ match was pushed forward.

Ulinzi Stars was scheduled to play Nakumatt FC on Saturday but the fixture was moved to Sunday following the unavailability of the venue.

This means that Afraha Stadium will now host three matches in one day. Ulinzi-Nakumatt tie will kick the action in Nakuru followed by LIVE matches between Sofapaka against Thika United at 2 pm with a clash between AFC Leopards against Bandari FC completing the day’s activities.

AFC Leopards, though seven places below their opponents, will be looking to complete a double against Bandari, having beaten them by a solitary goal at Mbaraki Stadium.

Fifth placed Sofapaka, who will be without coach Sam Ssimbwa, played out to a 0-0 draw with 16 placed Thika United in first leg at Thika Municipal Stadium.