When is the African Nations Championship draw: Everything you need to know

African teams collide in November when the African Nations Championship draw will be made and 16 teams know their fate towards continental glory.

Congo DR made history in 2016 by becoming the first team to win two titles but they will be missing out after being dumped by Congo-Brazzaville.

Libya are the only past champions in this edition. However, the Mediterranean Knights will not have an easy run at glory, with the likes Zambia, Cameroon and Nigeria set to challenge, while Equatorial Guinea, Egypt and Namibia make their debut.

WHEN WILL THE DRAW BE MADE?

Event Date Venue 2018 CHAN draw Friday, November 17 Rabat, Morocco

The 16 teams will be zoned into four groups of four teams. Though the draw procedure will be confirmed by the Confederation of African Football, hosts Morocco will be seeded in Group A.