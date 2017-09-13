Agent disputes Sundowns claims that Khama Billiat never received concrete offers

According to Billiat's agent, the Masandawana talisman has set his sights on a move to Europe

The 2017 July/August transfer window is now something of the past, but the future of one of Mamelodi Sundowns' most influential players remains uncertain.

After spending nearly four seasons at Chloorkop, Khama Billiat looks to be on his way out of the club.

While Sundowns are resigned to losing the 27-year-old, his next destination still remains a mystery, but Billiat’s agent Siyabulela Loyilane is adamant that her client has his sights firmly set on a move to Europe.

“It is every player’s dream to play overseas. He sees himself playing there. We asked for the negotiations to stop because it is difficult for Khama (Billiat) to focus on playing while the negotiations are going on,” Loyilane told SABC Sport.

Meanwhile, there has been several reports of interest from Saudi Arabia, and while Sundowns have denied that any formal offer was made, according to Loyilane an unnamed club did indeed table an offer for Billiat during the transfer window, only to be left disappointed after the Brazilians failed to issue an official response.

“The offer was serious. There was an offer on the table but it didn’t meet what Sundowns wanted for the player. I can’t really say it was turned down because from my understanding and what I was told by the club (that wanted to sign Billiat) is that there was no official response from Sundowns to them. So, they took a bit of offence to that as they had written to Sundowns on a number of occasions,” she explained.