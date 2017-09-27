Agent responds to reports linking Knowledge Musona with Kaizer Chiefs return

The Zimbabwean could reportedly rejoin Amakhosi during the next January transfer window

Local agent Mike Makaab, who manages former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona, has denied reports linking the player with a return to Amakhosi.

The Prosport International chief executive officer has made it clear that Musona will not be leaving his current club, KV Oostende, who campaign in the Belgian elite league.

“I don’t know where is this rumour is coming from. Knowledge is still contracted to Oostende and he is happy there. He recently renewed his contract with the team,” Makaab told IOL.

Makaab believes a PSL return would be a step backwards as the player is fully focused on playing in Europe.

"He is one of the most valuable players in Belgium. If he moves he will move in to a bigger league not in South Africa,” he said.

“With due respect to South African league, Knowledge is focused on playing in Europe. Chiefs have never said anything to us regarding Knowledge. He had his time in South Africa. Moving back to SA will be like a step back in career now,” Makaab concluded.

At the moment, the Amakhosi are currently assessing Cameroonian striking duo Julien Ebah and Christ Mbondi.

Chiefs' current top scorer is Paez, who looks to be the man tasked to lead their attack this season, has found the net on three occasions thus far.