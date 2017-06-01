Agent rules out overseas move for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target

Goal spoke exclusively to the representative of Jabulani Shongwe, who was told to find new club ahead of next season by the Clever Boys

Jazzman Mahlakgane has ruled out a move abroad for Bidvest Wits midfielder Jabulani Shongwe after the league champions confirmed on Thursday they won’t be renewing his contract.

“We haven’t made any plans for him where to go because the club only told me today that they won’t be renewing his contract because he is not in their plans. So, I don’t have a plan for him. We are not looking at a move overseas,” Mahlakgane told Goal.

Shongwe joined Wits from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013 after making his loan deal permanent and became a prominent figure in Gavin Hunt's team.

The emergence of Phumlani Ntshangase, Ben Motshwari coupled with the signings of Thabang Monare, Xola Mlambo and Granwald Scott saw him fizzle out of the squad completely.

Apart from a few cameo appearances, Shongwe was nowhere to be seen in their record-breaking campaign that saw them clinch the Premiership and MTN 8 titles.

He has made a total of 76 appearances since joining the Students. His contract expires at the end of the June.

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have reportedly expressed interest in the player and as he will soon be a free agent, they will have the perfect chance to snap him up on a free transfer.