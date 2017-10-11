From agony to ecstasy: Panama's remarkable journey to the 2018 World Cup and a night they'll never forget

The dullest of qualifying groups ensured that England supporters have been largely insulated against any semblance of World Cup excitement over the past two years.

It was paper aeroplanes rather than plaudits that rained down on England at Wembley during a dreary 1-0 win over Slovenia that sealed qualification. In Panama on Tuesday night, though, things were taken up a notch or two.

It traditionally takes at least a couple of days to arrange an open-top bus tour for whoever lifts the FA Cup or Premier League. In Panama, though, they were parading the streets of the country’s capital almost as soon as the referee blew for full-time.

Their outburst of joy was entirely understandable. With just two minutes to go in their qualifier against already-Russia bound Costa Rica, Panama were drawing 1-1 – a result which would have sent Honduras to the World Cup and seen the USA, who were losing to Trinidad, bound for the play-offs.

Enter Roman Torres, latching onto a headed flick-on to dramatically thump the ball past Patrick Pemberton in the Costa Rica goal. It was more than the local commentator - who surely beat the record for shouting ‘goal’ more times in one minute than anyone else in history - and almost the entire country could handle.

With the scent of Russia firmly in their nostrils, the country exploded into a riot of celebration that stuck two fingers firmly up to those who question whether international football still has a place in the global football calendar.

It was a most unlikely scenario given that they were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing against the USA in Orlando on Friday but as Torres reeled away in celebration, the nervous tension was shattered.

