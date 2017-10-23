Agony for goalkeeper who celebrated penalty hitting the bar before ball spins back into empty net in shoot-out

One goalkeeper in Thailand was punished for jumping the gun

Attempted goal celebrations are often curtailed by an offside flag or the referee's whistle, but rarely has a player been punished so cruelly for celebrating prematurely than this goalkeeper in Thailand.

Playing for Satri Angthong against Bangkok Sports Club, the stopper thought his side were on the verge of victory after a Bangkok player crashed a penalty against the bar with the teams tied at 19-19 in a shoot-out.

As he ran back towards his teammates punching the air, the ball came down to earth and spun back into the unguarded net.

The goalkeeper had realised his error, turning around in attempt to retrieve the situation but it was too late. He could only watch on as the ball trickled agonisingly over the line, sinking to his knees as the Bangkok player celebrated.

Satri Angthong missed the next penalty in a sudden-death scenario and to make matters worse the game was a cup semi-final.

Never ever celebrate too early in a penalty shootout �� pic.twitter.com/Y5uLCg3wZU — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) October 23, 2017

Phakawat Kunpatee, 18, uploaded the footage of the remarkable episode, remarking that the goalkeeper in question 'looked like he was going to cry'.

“The penalty shootout was going on for a long time,” Kunpatee said. “Both teams scored their penalties. They were good quality. Then it looked like the other team had lost because they missed.

"Everybody thought it was over and the crowd was cheering. The ball bounced and then started going backwards. The crowd saw it but the goalkeeper didn’t.

"It went back into the goal then the other team missed. It was funny, but the goalkeeper felt like a bit silly after. He looked like he was going to cry.”

This is not the first bizarre penalty-related story this month - third-division Dutch outfit FC Lisse lost a shoot-out three weeks after winning the original.

The referee wrongly employed the ABBA penalty system, so the Dutch football authorities ordered the shoutout to be replayed using the traditional method of each team taking penalties alternately.