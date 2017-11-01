Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City's record scorer

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer after beating Eric Brook's club record that stood unchallenged for 79 years.

The Argentina international's strike against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday moved him on to 178 in City colours, a landmark he has reached in an impressive 264 games.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the 29-year-old has firmly established himself as a crowd favourite on the back of countless superb displays and one goal in particular.

Aguero has won two Premier League titles and as many EFL Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium. As he and boss Pep Guardiola eye further honours this season, we look back at 10 of the most memorable moments in his record haul.

Swansea City (H): August 15, 2011

A club-record signing following his reported £38million arrival from Atletico, Aguero announced himself with a stunning substitute cameo in City's opening game of the 2011-12 campaign. Having slid in at close range to double the advantage granted by Edin Dzeko's opener, he inventively set up David Silva's third before saving the best until last. Aguero collected Yaya Toure's flicked pass 30 yards from goal and arrowed a venomous, dipping long-range strike into the corner. It was love at first sight for the City faithful.

Norwich City (A): April 14, 2012

Carlos Tevez going AWOL for a significant chunk of Aguero's debut season in the Premier League meant a forward partnership that promised much was only viewed fleetingly. However, the dynamic Argentine duo belatedly linked up during the closing weeks of campaign, never more effectively than in a 6-1 demolition of Norwich at Carrow Road. Tevez famously swung an imaginary golf club – in reference to his recently curtailed leisure time in Argentina – upon completing his hat-trick but the first of an Aguero double provided the game's outstanding moment. He latched on to a bouncing return backheel from Tevez, the pair's livewire movement having perplexed the Canaries defence, to thump into the top corner from the edge of the box.