Aguero 178: Guardiola's tough love leaves City's record man reaching for the stars

Record scorer Sergio Aguero's hero status with Manchester City fans is secure - he must now settle where he ranks in the Messi-Ronaldo era.

Napoli managed to avoid conceding to Sergio Aguero when they faced Manchester City in the Champions League in 2011, but no one escapes he's lethal qualities for long.

The Argentina star scored his landmark 178th in City colours inside the Stadio San Paolo cauldron and an insatiable appetite for goalscoring should bring 200 into view soon enough, with Eric Brook's now-broken club record set to disappear into the distance.

There was a time when the all-time mark set by 1930s hero Brook appeared safe for posterity, as City lurched from self-styled tragicomedy to inevitable farce during the 1980s, 1990s and the early part of this century.

Sheikh Mansour's weighty chequebook was supposed to end all that, but the old bumbling tendencies of what former manager Joe Royle dubbed "Cityitis" appeared as dark clouds on a bold new horizon when the moment of destiny arrived on May 13, 2012. Their star striker was having none of it. He will always be defined by goal 30.

Aguero - or "AGUEROOOOOOO" to give him his maniacally embossed name from the famous television commentary – hitting a fearless injury-time winner against QPR to win City's first league title for 44 years, at the expense of rivals Manchester United, is the stuff of modern football and sporting folklore. Victory snatched, chewed up, from the jaws of defeat - City having plonked it in that prohibitive mouth in the first place.

For a generation of long-suffering supporters used to serving as the butt of United's jokes, Aguero spared them from a punchline they would never live down. It's not just that he won it for them; it's how he won it, who he denied and the manner in which he denied them. He is their ultimate champion.

It is tempting to wonder how this unimpeachable status impacted upon Aguero in the five seasons between that heady afternoon and his record-breaking strike on Wednesday, while it makes his relationship with Pep Guardiola all the more intriguing.