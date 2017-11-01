Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's all-time leading scorer by netting against Napoli. Here are the numbers behind his record haul.

Sergio Aguero's goal against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday established him as Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer.

But how has the 29-year-old reached this lofty landmark and how does he compare to his Premier League contemporaries and the modern greats of England's top-flight?

Using Opta data, we look at how the Argentina striker inked himself – not for the first time – into City history.

Sharpest shooter in the Premier League

Of Aguero's 178 goals across 264 appearances in City colours, 129 have arrived in the Premier League, with his effort at the Stadio San Paolo taking him on to 24 in the Champions League.

There was a hat-trick during qualification for Europe's top competition against Steaua Bucharest last season, with 14 in the FA Cup and four apiece in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

Aguero's Premier League return puts him 12th in the division's overall standings and with a reasonable amount of ground to make up on Robin van Persie in 11th. The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United favourite plundered 144.

But in terms of minutes-per-goal in the Premier League era, City's number 10 is without compare.

Since arriving as a club-record signing from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Aguero has averaged a goal every 108 minutes in league matches. Harry Kane comes in next on this metric – the Tottenham hitman's 86 goals averaging out at 115.24 per minute.

Thierry Henry, the fourth-highest Premier League goalscorer with 175, scored his goals every 121.8 minutes, while Barcelona star Luis Suarez hit the back of the net every 138.8 minutes during his time tormenting defences for Liverpool.

Hat-trick hero

A hat-trick in City's 6-0 demolition of Watford in September took Aguero to within touching distance of Eric Brook – the man who sat at the top of the club's scoring charts for 79 years.