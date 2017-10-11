Aguero accepts prospect of Man City signing Messi is 'complicated'

Sergio Aguero would "love" to have Lionel Messi join him at Manchester City, but accepts it would be complicated persuading a club "symbol" to leave Barcelona.

Speculation about the future of Messi has been rife for several months now after the Argentinian superstar — who scored a hat-trick to book his country's World Cup place on Wednesday — entered the final year of his contract at Camp Nou.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has claimed several times that Messi's renewal has already been actioned and just needs to be announced, but the clock keeps ticking and that confirmation is yet to be made.

In spite of the delay, Aguero does not think that there is much hope of Messi joining him at City, even if money is not an issue for the Premier League side.

"The money isn't a problem here," Aguero told TyC Sport. "But I think Messi, like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, are players who are symbols of their clubs and it's difficult for them to leave.

"I would love to have Leo on my team, but that seems quite complicated."

