Aguero assault accusation withdrawn by Bournemouth after 'misunderstanding'

A steward claimed he had been hit by the Manchester City striker but the Cherries have confirmed they will not be pursuing any action against him

Bournemouth have withdrawn a complaint of assault lodged against Sergio Aguero by a member of their stewarding staff due to a "misunderstanding".

The Argentine striker was involved in a fracas with police and stewards while celebrating Manchester City's late winning goal at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

A number of away fans spilled on to the pitch in the melee, resulting in Raheem Sterling receiving a second yellow card on the basis that his celebrations had instigated the scene.

A steward later told police he had been hit by Aguero but footage from television cameras appeared to show the 29-year-old attempting to defuse a situation in which one City fan was being pinned to the ground by stadium staff.

Aguero was then shoved by a steward before being led away by a police officer while he protested the steward's conduct.

And Bournemouth have now confirmed that they will not be pursuing any action against Aguero and that "no assault took place".

"AFC Bournemouth are aware of an alleged incident which occurred following Manchester City’s second goal at Vitality Stadium on Saturday," the Cherries' statement reads.

"The club have been advised that due to a misunderstanding, an earlier statement alleging assault has been withdrawn and no assault took place.

"AFC Bournemouth recognises that stewards and police were carrying out their duties in preventing encroachment onto the pitch, with the safety of players and supporters in mind.

"The club will make no further comment on the matter."

Aguero had denied the assault in a tweet posted earlier on Saturday afternoon.

"Great win today! On this story about their steward, I did not hit anyone, the accusation is false, and the TV pictures prove it," Aguero wrote.