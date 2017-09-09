Aguero becomes top-scoring non-European player in Premier League history

The Argentina striker set the mark in the first half of City's match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero set the record for most goals scored by a non-European player in Premier League history with his first-half strike against Liverpool on Saturday,

The Manchester City striker netted his 124th career Premier League goal to go past Dwight Yorke's mark of 123.

Kevin De Bruyne sent the Argentina striker through in the 24th minute, and Aguero rounded Simon Mignolet and slotted home to give City a 1-0 lead.

The 29-year-old initially joined City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, and has helped the Blues to two Premier League titles during his time with the club.

Aguero has also now scored in all six Premier League home games he has played against Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, Aguero had been told by his manager Pep Guardiola that he would have to expect to start some games on the bench this season due to rotation.

However, he rewarded Guardiola's decision to start him alongside Gabriel Jesus by breaking the deadlock against their Premier League title rivals.