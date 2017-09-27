Aguero about to break the record but is he doing enough to impress Guardiola?

Manchester City are doing so many things well at the moment that it’s difficult to pick out a weakness, but if you were to find one then there is no doubt that they could do with brushing up on their finishing.

Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League provided probably the best test City have had this season. On the weight of chances created, the Ukrainian champions should have been defeated by a far wider margin than 2-0 at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola must have endured sleepless nights last season when running over the opportunities his side squandered in matches which – arguably – cost them a Premier League title challenge.

Here against Shakhtar, those familiar failings were threatening to resurface. Supporters were expecting the net to billow in the first half when Kevin De Bruyne raced clear before shooting wide. Leroy Sane then missed a very presentable chance. In the second half, substitute Raheem Sterling contrived to miss an open goal with a left-footed effort when it appeared easier to score.

What was required at 1-0 was a goal to put the matter beyond doubt; to tell Shakhtar they were beaten and ensure a smooth finish.

Ederson then set Sane away with a precision piece of distribution and the German won a debatable penalty. Here, then, was Sergio Aguero’s chance to not only write off Shakhtar but to write himself into the City record books as their joint-top scorer.

For those keeping count that’s five of his last seven penalties that the Argentinian has now missed in the Champions League. He’s missed five of his last 15 in all competitions.

Guardiola is very dismissive of these kind of statistics; “He will score the next one,” is the usual refrain. That may well be true. Aguero will undoubtedly put away at least one more penalty for City and will undoubtedly usurp pre-war hero Eric Brook in the goalscoring charts any day now, but his current travails extend far beyond the penalty spot.

City are creating so many chances that the odd one missed here or there makes little or no difference. It could mean winning 4-0 instead of 5-0. But it’s in Aguero’s all-round game that the cracks are ever most noticeable.

The 29-year-old completed only eight passes in his 85 minutes on the pitch against Shakhtar and touched the ball 23 times in total. Bear in mind seven of those touches were shots – including the penalty – and you can see how badly Aguero is struggling for involvement in this City lineup. Goals will come; Guardiola teams will always require a forward to apply the finish but there is so much more that the Catalan expects from his frontmen that he didn’t get from Aguero on Tuesday.

It’s why Gabriel Jesus was summoned from Palmeiras last January; to shame Aguero into upping his work rate. That’s why Alexis Sanchez was pursued so zealously over the summer. He is no more a refined striker than Aguero – far from it – but his industry is rare and much closer to what Guardiola needs.

