Aguero broke rib in car accident because seat belt was too tight

The forward opened up about the car wreck that forced him to miss Argentina's final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador

Sergio Aguero has revealed the reason why he broke a rib in a September car accident that caused him to miss two crucial World Cup qualifiers with Argentina.

A taxicab carrying the Manchester City star from a concert to the airport in Amsterdam hit a post, and Aguero suffered the injury that would keep him out of a total of four matches for club and country.

With Argentina needing results in their final two qualifiers to book their ticket to Russia 2018, Aguero was told he could not compete against Peru and Ecuador due to the severity of his injury.

And he believes a tight seat belt was to blame for breaking a rib and keeping him on the sideline for the nation's most important matches since the 2016 Copa America final.

"We took a cab at the hotel, and five minutes later, the driver was doing this weird maneuver. I was with a friend and said to him, 'I'll fasten my seat belt just in case'. But I just couldn't do it since it was sort of hidden," Aguero described to reporters on Wednesday.

"It was too tight, and I think that was the reason why I had my rib injured. I knew I had something going on because it hurt quite badly. I asked the doctor, 'Can I get there by Saturday?' And he did this funny face. I asked him, 'Would it be next week?' And he denied it. That's when I said, 'I want to kill myself.'"

Without Aguero, Argentina played to a 0-0 draw against Peru on October 5 but still managed to lock down a World Cup berth with a 3-1 win over Ecuador in their final qualifier.