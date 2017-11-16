Aguero declares himself fit for Man City's weekend clash after collapse scare

The Argentina striker used Twitter to allay concerns after being taken to hospital during an international friendly against Nigeria

Sergio Aguero has insisted he is fit to play for Manchester City this weekend after collapsing while on international duty.

The Argentina striker netted for his country in Tuesday's friendly against Nigeria in Krasnodar.

At half-time, however, he fainted in the Albiceleste dressing room and had to be taken for hospital for routine tests.

But it appears that Aguero has made a swift recovery after the scare as he declared himself available against Leicester City.

Todos los estudios que me hicieron por precaución salieron bien así que listo y preparado para el partido del sábado. Vamos City!!//All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) 16 de noviembre de 2017

"All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!!" he wrote on Twitter.

Aguero has made a fine start to the Premier League season, scoring eight goals in as many games so far.

That form has helped Pep Guardiola's men to the top of the table, where they enjoy an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester United.