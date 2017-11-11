Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli

The relationship between Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi was a highlight of Argentina's 1-0 victory over Russia for coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Aguero made his first Argentina start since Sampaoli replaced Edgardo Bauza and took full advantage by ending an international barren run that stretched back to June 2016.

Messi, who played in behind Aguero, released debutant Cristian Pavon and the Boca Juniors forward's cross was converted at the second time of asking by the Manchester City striker.

"This is what we are looking for," Sampaoli told a post-match news conference at the Luzhniki Stadium, newly refurbished ahead of next year's World Cup.

"There was more vertical play with [Alejandro] 'Papu' Gomez next to [Angel] Di Maria, interesting movements between Aguero and Messi, many movements on the wings."

Aguero joined Hernan Crespo in third on the list of Argentina's all-time highest goalscorers with his effort, and Sampaoli was impressed with what he saw.

"He read and understood the match very well in a few places," said the former Sevilla boss.

