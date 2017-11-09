Aguero open to Man City exit in 2019

Sergio Aguero has suggested he is open to leaving Manchester City in 2019, saying his intention has always been to return to Independiente.

Aguero spent six years in Independiente's youth system before debuting for the senior side at the age of 15. After three years with the first-team, he moved to Atletico Madrid before the switch to City in 2011.

The 29-year-old is currently contracted to the Premier League side until 2019 but has an option to extend it for a further year.

Although he remains crucial to Pep Guardiola's side, the Argentina international dreams of turning out for his former side before he retires.

“It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and - I don’t know where I read it - but they said: ‘They just spoiled Independiente’s dream'," he told reporters while on international duty.

"But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019.

“I have an option to extend one more year with City where it’s the priority but it’s always an option.

Sergio Aguero Manchester City More

“The idea is to go back. Now, they are doing very well and hopefully they can win the cup, but it’s not easy.”

Aguero is currently the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer with eight goals, having been restricted to eight games after breaking a rib in a car accident in Amsterdam.

The attacker revealed on Wednesday that his injury happened because his seat belt was too tight.