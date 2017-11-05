Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record

The Argentine broke the 78-year-old mark in midweek with his effort in midweek and got some nice footwear to commemorate his achievement

Sergio Aguero was presented with an award by Manchester City prior to kick-off against Arsenal after breaking the club's all-time goalscoring record in midweek.

The Argentina star struck City's third in a 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday to surpass Eric Brook's 78-year record of 177 goals for City.

Aguero's achievement cemented his position as a club icon and his landmark was recognised ahead of kick-off against the Gunners, the 29-year-old presented with a replica blue football boot.

The former Atletico Madrid striker was also donning snazzy gold footwear to mark his record-breaking goal.