Aguero scores against 30th Premier League team

Brighton & Hove Albion made their Premier League debut on Saturday against Manchester City and Sergio Aguero made them feel right at home in the top flight - by scoring against them.

With the game scoreless in the second half, Aguero capped a City counter by delivering a clinical finish to put his side up 1-0, with Pep Guardiola's side going on to win 2-0.

Aguero’s strike means he has now scored against 30 of the 31 Premier League teams he has faced over the course of his career.

The only club who avoided that fate are the Bolton Wanderers. And, given their status in the Championship, it looks like they’ll avoid joining the other 30 teams for at least another season.

Aguero will get a chance to make it 31 of 32 on November 26 when he and Manchester City face another Premier League team in their first year, Huddersfield Town.