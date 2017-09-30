Aguero is ‘selfish’ and ‘unprofessional’ for flying to Dutch concert, claims Keown

The striker will miss Saturday's match with Chelsea and the former England centre-back says that it was a situation that was entirely avoidable

Sergio Aguero has come under fire from former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, who has labelled him “selfish” and “unprofessional”.

The Manchester City striker travelled to Amsterdam on Thursday on his day off to attend a concert by Colombian singer Maluma but hit the headlines when he was involved in a taxi crash.

Aguero sustained a rib injury that will keep him out of the Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Saturday, and Keown has slammed the 29-year-old’s actions.

“As a professional player, you need to prioritise football,” he told the Daily Mail. “There is no room in the calendar to jet off to concerts. At the end of the season you get four weeks off and that is the time to cram in what you want to do.

“In a way it is selfish that he should choose to go to Holland just before this huge match. It feels unprofessional.

“Aguero may not have broken City's code of conduct but there are still professional boundaries he needs to adhere to.”

The incident may have wide-reaching consequences for the whole of the City squad, according to the centre-back.

“Guardiola is without a key member of his attacking weaponry and the fans will be denied a chance to see a star player in a box-office clash,” he pointed out. “I would not be surprised if Guardiola curtails the number of days off he gives his players from now on.”

A timeline for Aguero’s return to competitive action has not yet been provided by City.