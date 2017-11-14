Aguero taken to hospital after collapsing in Argentina-Nigeria match

The forward left the Albiceleste sweating on his health after losing consciousness in the middle of a match, and underwent tests in hospital

Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital on Tuesday after collapsing during half-time in Argentina's friendly clash against Nigeria.

The Manchester City striker became Argentina's third-highest scorer in history when he netted in the first half to put the Albiceleste 2-0 ahead.

At the break, however, Aguero suffered an as yet unknown problem and was forced to leave the Stadion FK in Krasnodar and seek medical treatment.

TyC Sports later reported that the forward later recovered consciousness and underwent tests in hospital, while Dario Benedetto replaced him on the field.

Argentina later clarified that their striker had been treated as a precaution, and that routine tests were carried out.

"Aguero suffered a collapse and was therefore taken to carry out routine studies merely as a precaution," the federation explained via Twitter.

Without Aguero, Argentina fell to a 4-2 defeat, with three of Nigeria's goals coming after half time.