Ahmed Elmohamady: Second-city derby atmosphere does not scare me

It is often said that nothing can prepare footballers for the intensity and bile of the second-city derby, but try telling that to Ahmed Elmohamady.

When you have experienced Egypt against bitter enemies Algeria, in front of 100,000 fans, to a backdrop of riots, firebombs and burnt-out cars, this bitter local argument will feel like a Sunday stroll.

“It is fair to say I am prepared for the atmosphere at Birmingham,” says Aston Villa’s Egyptian defender, laughing. “The games for Egypt against Algeria are intense and to play against teams like this in such a hostile environment with so many fans in such a big stadium, it’s a big experience for me.

“We lost the game in the play-offs [in 2009] to qualify for the World Cup so it was a big disappointment. It was a really sad day in Egypt when we missed out.

“I’ve also played against Newcastle for Sunderland, when I got an elbow to the face and needed eight stitches in my lip. So I have experienced rivalries before, I am more than ready.”

This will be Elmohamady’s first taste of what is usually a combustible fixture. Past encounters have seen their fair share of controversy and, sometimes, career-defining moments.

This will be Elmohamady's first Villa-Birmingham derby