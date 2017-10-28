Ahmed Elmohamady: Second-city derby atmosphere does not scare me
It is often said that nothing can prepare footballers for the intensity and bile of the second-city derby, but try telling that to Ahmed Elmohamady.
When you have experienced Egypt against bitter enemies Algeria, in front of 100,000 fans, to a backdrop of riots, firebombs and burnt-out cars, this bitter local argument will feel like a Sunday stroll.
“It is fair to say I am prepared for the atmosphere at Birmingham,” says Aston Villa’s Egyptian defender, laughing. “The games for Egypt against Algeria are intense and to play against teams like this in such a hostile environment with so many fans in such a big stadium, it’s a big experience for me.
“We lost the game in the play-offs [in 2009] to qualify for the World Cup so it was a big disappointment. It was a really sad day in Egypt when we missed out.
“I’ve also played against Newcastle for Sunderland, when I got an elbow to the face and needed eight stitches in my lip. So I have experienced rivalries before, I am more than ready.”
This will be Elmohamady’s first taste of what is usually a combustible fixture. Past encounters have seen their fair share of controversy and, sometimes, career-defining moments.
There was Dion Dublin’s headbutt on Robbie Savage, the disastrous moment when Villa goalkeeper Peter Enckelman allowed a routine throw-in to roll under his studs for an embarrassing own goal, while the Battle of Rocky Lane in 2002 was notorious for the level of hooliganism.
Elmohamady, however, is focused only on maintaining Villa’s recent improvement, with the club intent on a return to the Premier League after two years in the Championship.
With one defeat in the past 10 games, Villa face Steve Cotterill’s Birmingham with optimism building.
“It’s the hardest league in Europe but I know how this division works,” says Elmohamady. “It’s the same for some of our other experienced players, they know how hard it is.
“Villa is a big club that needs to be in the Premier League. In Egypt, everyone knows Aston Villa. We’re all working hard now to get the club there.”
Promotion would also fulfil the second half of Elmohamady’s pre-season ambitions.
Egypt booked their place at the World Cup, for the first time since 1990, with a dramatic victory over Congo earlier this month after two goals from Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
Elmohamady, who has now played under manager Steve Bruce at three different clubs, Sunderland, Hull and Villa, added: “Before the season started I had two big targets – now the first one is done with Egypt, the second one must be achieved with the club.”