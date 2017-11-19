Ahmed Garba: Kano Pillars ready for 2017/2018 season

The head of Sai Masu Gida technical crew has declared the team’s readiness for the start of upcoming season

Kano Pillars’ chief coach, Ahmed Garba is of the view that Sai Masu Gida are ready for the start of the 2017/2018 league season which kicks off in January because of the arrays of stars the team has added to the fold.

Pillars ended the 2016/2017 season in eighth position and failed to qualify for the continent since 2013, and Yaro Yaro says he is delighted with what he has seen of the old and the new players since they resumed for the pre-season.

“I want to tell you that Kano Pillars have worked on what has stood in the team’s way and ending the season in a respectable position last season. We began the pre-season on time and the players’ body language has shown that they are eager to go.,” Garba told Goal.

“We looked at the team generally before we embarked on the pre-season activities and we came up with the list of players we feel could improve the team.

‘We went after them immediately and we have been able to get most of our targets. Ifeanyi Nweke arrived from Rivers United while we have also signed Stephen Eze and Nzube Anazemba from FC Ifeanyiubah and Enyimba respectively.

“Other players in our team are Samuel Daddy from Samba FC, Adamu Hassan who is returning to the team from Nasarawa United at the expiration of his contract and Emmanuel Adoyi from Sokoto United. We also promoted Auwal Mallam from our junior team.

“We have trained enough together and have also engaged in some test games to see our capability. I can say boldly without fear that the Kano Pillars’ team that we have assembled this term is quite different from the ones we have paraded in the last few seasons.”