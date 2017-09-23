Ahmed Musa bags brace of assists in Leicester City U23 win over Chelsea

The Nigeria international made his debut appearance for Steve Beaglehole’s side and provided two brilliant set-ups to lead them to victory

Ahmed Musa notched two assists as Leicester City U-23s defeated Chelsea 2-0 in a Premier League 2 encounter on Friday night.

The 24-year-old got the nod to start for the Foxes reserve team at the Holmes Park in an effort to improve his match fitness due to his lack of playing with the first team.

Musa pounced on a loose ball in the Blues’ defence and laid a pass for George Thomas who slotted home a cool finish in the 25th minute, in what stood as the only strike before the interval.

With 16 minutes remaining in the encounter, the Super Eagles forward provided another assist for Thomas who made it 2-0 with a second goal from outside the penalty area.

The former CSKA Moscow forward is yet to play in the English topflight league this season, after making 21 league appearances in his debut season in England.