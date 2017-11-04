Aidan O'Brien sets sights on Derby after winning Juvenile Turf on opening day of Breeders' Cup with Mendelssohn
A couple of emerging young British trainers were hoping to establish themselves at racing’s top table by winning the Juvenile Turf on the first day of the 34th Breeders’ Cup, but it was the tried and trusted combination of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore who struck the first blow for Europe at this $28 million (£21 million) meeting by winning it with Mendelssohn.
Whether it Leopardstown, Longchamp, Doncaster or on the rattling fast ground at sunny Del Mar it makes no difference to O’Brien or his horses.
His record-breaking exploits for group one winners in a year – he now has 27 – has not gone unnoticed in America. After all it was the popular late US trainer Bobby Frankel whose record of 25 he broke.
No doubt the modest Irishman has been embarrassed by the amount of praise he has had heaped upon him by his American colleagues this week and, indeed, those British trainers he has bumped into at the quarantine barn each morning.
But of all the 27 Group Ones, this one owed much to Moore, who gave the big, raw two-year-old an outstanding ride after the jockey’s baptism of fire on the favourite Happily in the Juvenile Fillies Turf, the jockey’s Del Mar debut.
The filly dawdled when the gates opened and, having lost her position, was pinned on the rail towards the back. Every bit of progress Moore made was swiftly followed by retreat as another door closed on him. Eventually, frustrated, he let her coast home in last.
There was no way a jockey of Moore’s class was going to let history repeat itself an hour later and Mendelssohn left the gates like he had rockets attached and he took up the box seat behind the pace-setting Sands Of Mali.
Kicking off the bend as Richard Fahey’s Gimcrack winner began to find stamina an issue, the combination of Mendelssohn’s position, a clear run and his turn of foot meant he effectively put the race to bed at the 16th pole although a lot of beaten horses, held up at various stages of the race round this notorious sharp track, were flying at the finish behind him. “He’s still learning,” said Moore, “but he got away well and travelled very kindly. I always thought he was going best and that he still had plenty to give. When he hit the front he wasn’t quite sure how to get down and gallop.”
O’Brien was already planning next year after the race. “He’s an American dirt pedigree [by Scat Daddy]. We had it in our heads that if everything went well today he could be a horse we would train for the Kentucky Derby.”
George Scott’s James Grafield never really got competitive starting in mid-field and finished there while Richard Spencer’s Rajasinghe met trouble in running.
At Wetherby on Saturday the finish to a dramatic Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase was fought out by Nigel Twiston-Davies’s pair Bristol De Mai, who narrowly edged out Blaklion to give the trainer a fifth winner in the race. The winner will now head to Haydock for the Betfair Chase while the runner-up will go to Aintree for the Becher Chase.
However the 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree made a couple of jumping errors and was pulled up after a circuit while the other old favourite, Cue Card, was unscathed after taking a crashing fall five out. Sara Bradstock said Coneygree frightened himself at the third, and was never happy after that.
Following allegations in the Daily Mirror that former female jockey Gay Kelleway was sexually assaulted and harassed during her riding days, the British Horseracing Authority on Saturday issued a statement on behalf of the Professional Jockeys Association, National Trainers Federation, National Association of Stable Staff, the Racecourse Association and racing Welfare.
It read: “The racing world is very concerned by allegations that one of our leading female participants was sexually assaulted and harassed during her career as a jockey. There is no place for such behaviour in our sport.
“We have policies to address concerns about bullying, harassment and inappropriate behaviour. We want a culture where all our people are confident to report concerns.”