Aidan O'Brien sets sights on Derby after winning Juvenile Turf on opening day of Breeders' Cup with Mendelssohn

A couple of emerging young British trainers were hoping to establish themselves at racing’s top table by winning the Juvenile Turf on the first day of the 34th Breeders’ Cup, but it was the tried and trusted combination of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore who struck the first blow for Europe at this $28 million (£21 million) meeting by winning it with Mendelssohn.

Whether it Leopardstown, Longchamp, Doncaster or on the rattling fast ground at sunny Del Mar it makes no difference to O’Brien or his horses.

His record-breaking exploits for group one winners in a year – he now has 27 – has not gone unnoticed in America. After all it was the popular late US trainer Bobby Frankel whose record of 25 he broke.

No doubt the modest Irishman has been embarrassed by the amount of praise he has had heaped upon him by his American colleagues this week and, indeed, those British trainers he has bumped into at the quarantine barn each morning.

But of all the 27 Group Ones, this one owed much to Moore, who gave the big, raw two-year-old an outstanding ride after the jockey’s baptism of fire on the favourite Happily in the Juvenile Fillies Turf, the jockey’s Del Mar debut.

The filly dawdled when the gates opened and, having lost her position, was pinned on the rail towards the back. Every bit of progress Moore made was swiftly followed by retreat as another door closed on him. Eventually, frustrated, he let her coast home in last.

Mendelsshon and Moore are led into the winners' enclosure Credit: USA TODAY More