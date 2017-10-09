Aidy Boothroyd urges high-flying England U21s to temper their flamboyance and flair

Aidy Boothroyd has warned his high-flying England U21 side to temper their exuberance or risk comparison to the Harlem Globetrotters.

There are no paper aeroplanes around the England youngsters. Against the joyless immobility of the senior side, which was once again exposed over the weekend, this is a side that has proven its propensity for flamboyance and flair.

However, the U21s have a manager trying to clip the wings of his players when he talks of over-elaborating ahead of Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier with Andorra.

“My players are so skilful and comfortable on the ball one of my biggest concerns is that sometimes they can be too elaborate on it,” he said.

“I keep telling them that we are not the Harlem Globetrotters and we are not here to do tricks and fanny around. We can express ourselves by all means, but we are here to play as a team and we know when we come up against the big-hitters there will be no time for all that.

“We don’t just want to emulate the likes of Germany and Spain, we want to beat them. In order to do that, we not only have to have really good players but a really good team. Playing as individuals is not going to get us where we want to go.

“I want to win at tiddlywinks and I think my lads are like that as well. They are extremely competitive and that is added to by the fact this squad is so good no-one, and I mean no-one, picks themselves and is guaranteed a place.

England recently beat Scotland 3-1 (Getty) More