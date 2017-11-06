Asiegbu, Ayinde revel in Abia Warriors' first pre-season victory

The Warriors duo have praised their attitude towards their first pre-season friendly triumph over an amateau side

Abia Warriors’ Shedrack Asiegbu and Kabiru Ayinde have described their first pre-season friendly match with Yobo Academy as an ideal test to kick-start their preparations for the 2017-18 league season.

Rafael Everton's men thumped the non-league side 3-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium with Ossy Martins, Ndifreke Effiong and Chinedu Ozor scoring the goals that ensured they commenced their preparation on a winning note.

“It was a good way to start our pre-season friendlies. Yobo Academy have played some friendly matches before they faced us and it showed in the way they approached the match from the start to finish. We didn’t play badly either because we gave them a good fight and took our chances when it mattered most,” Asiegbu told Goal.

“We have more friendly matches to be played this week and we are expecting to perform better in our next game on Tuesday and other ones that will follow. We need to play as many games as possible so that we can affirm that we have had a good pre-season.”

Ayinde who is in his third season with the Warriors hinted that the game with Yobo Academy has provided fresh areas in which they must improve on.

“We need to be playing games like this one. Yobo Academy are a good side and they gave us tough time. Our coach told us we noticed some areas we must improve upon. He praised us for the way we approached the game but stressed that we must up our game in the next friendlies we are going to be playing,” Ayinde disclosed.

"We have lot of games to play this week and I even heard we are travelling to Port Harcourt to play friendly matches also."