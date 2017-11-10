AIFF Election Row: Supreme Court rejects stay in Delhi High Court decision

The Supreme Court of India on Friday rejected AIFF's plea to bring a stay order on Delhi High Court's decision on the AIFF elections. The Delhi High Court on October 31st had set aside the election of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel as it violated the National Sports Code.

The Hight Court also appointed former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi as the makeshift administrator of AIFF and order that new elections had to be conducted within five months.

The AIFF had approached the apex court to bring a stay on the Delhi High Court orders but to their disappointment, their plea got rejected. In all possibility, fresh elections will take place.

Supreme Court refuses to stay the Delhi High Court order that quashed election of All India Football Federations's (AIFF) office bearers. — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

A PIL was filed by sports activist Rahul Mehra last year after the elections of the AIFF. Praful Patel was re-elected to his office for the third time in a row. Mehra claimed that the Indian FA had disregarded several provisions of Sports Code during the electoral process.





Praful Patel AIFF President More