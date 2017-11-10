AIFF Election Row: Supreme Court mandates fresh elections within 4 weeks

The Supreme Court of India is expected to temporarily put the Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in charge of the Indian FA but has mandated it to hold fresh polls within four weeks. The Apex Court was acting on a Special Leave Petition by the Indian FA seeking a stay on the Delhi High Court's decision on October 31st to set aside the election of AIFF President Praful Patel as it violated the National Sports Code.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce their decision in the next 24-to-72 hours.

The Hight Court had also appointed former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr. SY Quraishi as the makeshift administrator of AIFF and ordered that new elections had to be conducted within five months.

However, the Supreme Court bench ruling effectively means Praful Patel remains in power but needs to toe the directive by the court which wants the constitution of the AIFF altered to be in line with the National Sports Code.

Goal understands that the court has asked fresh elections to be conducted within four weeks. Earlier, several reports had suggested that the Supreme Court had rejected AIFF's petition on the matter. However, it is now known that it is not the case.

The whole issue came about after a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) was filed by sports activist Rahul Mehra last year, following the AIFF elections where Praful Patel was re-elected to his office for the third time in a row. Mehra claimed that the Indian FA had disregarded several provisions of Sports Code during the electoral process.





