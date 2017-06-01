AIFF President replies to letter, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal officials to attend AFC meeting

According to IFA Secretary Utpal Ganguli, Praful Patel has 'responded to the points raised' in the letter sent on behalf of the Kolkata clubs...

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel has replied to the letter sent by Indian Football Association (IFA) Secretary Utpal Ganguli on Thursday.







Writing on behalf of the 'big two' Kolkata clubs - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, Ganguli raised the issue of the AIFF President failing to honour his promise of delivering a revised roadmap for the future of Indian football by 25th May.







Officials of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal vehemently opposed the idea of joining the Indian Super League (ISL) after their demands were not met. However, seeking clarity over the meeting scheduled on 7th June, Praful Patel reverted back to the IFA Secretary to the letter sent on Monday.







Ganguli revealed to Goal, "Yes he has replied today. We (IFA and the Kolkata clubs) will meet in the next two-three days to discuss the contents of the reply."







He added, "He (Patel) has responded to the points I had raised in it. We have to discuss with the clubs and then decide what is to be done further. He also requested me to persuade the clubs to attend the meeting and put their points of view across. He has also assured that if need be, he will certainly meet the clubs again."







With just a week remaining for the all-important meeting for the future of Indian football, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal officials have already applied for their Malaysian visas and are now expected to attend the meeting after evaluating Patel's reply.







The meeting, mooted by Praful Patel during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) General Secretary Dato Windsor's visit to New Delhi on 24th May will be chaired by the AFC supremo himself.