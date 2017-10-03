Aina fired up for Nigeria vs. Zambia cracker

The youngster is looking forward to the game against the Chipolopolo after putting up a fine display for the Tigers on Saturday

Ola Aina is battle ready for Nigeria's World Cup Qualifying clash with Zambia on October 7.

The versatile defender has shifted attention to national team duties after he contributed an assist to help Hull City to a 6-1 demolition of Birmingham City in weekend's English Championship encounter.

And the 20-year-old has taken to the social media to state his readiness for the crunch tie.

“Looking forward to International Duties (with the) Super Eagles,” Aina tweeted.