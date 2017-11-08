Airtel 10x football moments of the weekend

Wydad Casablanca won the 2017 Caf Champions League after defeating Egypt’s Al Ahly 2-1 on aggregate.

Walid El Karti’s 69th minute header handed the Moroccan side victory in the second leg – thanks to Acraf Bencharki’s header.

The triumph is Wydad second having won the tournament in 1992. With this, they will represent Africa at the Fifa Club World Cup billed for the United Arab Emirates.

Mohamed Salah continued his fine run in the English topflight after getting a brace in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat of West Ham United at the London Stadium.

His efforts in the 21st and 75th minutes powered the Red to the fifth position on the English topflight log.

Aside his brace, Salah who is among the nominees for the CAF Player of the Year prize had three shots and created three chances for his team-mates.

ODEMWINGIE’S HEROICS BARITO PUTERA

Ageless Nigeria forward, Peter Odemwingie continued with his impressive form in the Indonesian topflight with a goal and a brace of assists as Madura United defeated Barito Putera 2-1 on Sunday.

The win takes Gomes de Olivera’s up to fourth on the log, just three points behind league leaders Bhayangkara.

The 36-year-old has now scored 15 goals in 22 games this season since his move from Rotherham United.

FALCONETS HOLD MOROCCO IN SALE

Nigeria U20 women recorded a 1-1 away draw against Morocco in their quest to qualify for the 2018 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup.

Sedki Noubaila handed Mustapha Mouslim’s team the lead at the Stade Boubker Ammar before Rasheedat Ajibade levelled matters before the end of first half.

Victory for Christopher Danjuma ladies in the second leg will move them closer to the competition billed for France.

MANCHESTER UNITED SILENCED IN WEST LONDON

Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat as Manchester United bowed to Chelsea in Sunday’s fixture.

Alvaro Morata’s superb second-header handed the Blues a deserved victory to remain fourth on the log.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League home matches against the Red Devils, winning 10 and drawing five.

EVERTON COMEBACK WIN AGAINST WATFORD

Everton pulled off an historic fightback to silence Watford 3-2 at the Goodison Park on Sunday.

Coming into the game, the struggling Toffees were placed 18th on the long – and in the 64th minute, they were down by goals from Richarlison and Christian Kabasele, and they looked ready for another defeat.

However, Everton battled back through Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leighton Baines to earn maximum points.

It was the first time since 1994 since Everton have managed to pull off the feat in the English Premier League.

BEGOVIC SAVES FOR AFC BOURNEMOUTH

Former Stoke and Chelsea man Asmir Begovic made four saves to maintain Bournemouth's clean sheet in a tricky encounter at Newcastle's St. James' Park.

TRAORE HELPS MONACO DISMANTLE GUINGAMP

Adama Traore turned in an impressive performance as his brace inspired Monaco to a 6-0 demolition of Guingamp in a Ligue 1 encounter.

A disappointing 1-1 draw with Besiktas in midweek all but ended Monaco's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16, but it was business as usual domestically for the champions.

MANCHESTER CITY SUBDUE ARSENAL

Manchester City were a class above Arsenal as the Premier League leaders ran out 3-1 victors at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were on target as Manchester City underpinned their status as Premier League title favourites with a dominant 3-1 beating of an outclassed Arsenal.

ALCACER POWERS BARCELONA PAST SEVILLA

Barcelona restored their four-point lead over Valencia at the top of LaLiga by beating Sevilla, courtesy of Paco Alcacer.

Alcacer, named in a league starting XI for the first time since the opening match of the season, scored once in each half as Barca restored their four-point lead at the top of the log.



Barca have won 10 and drawn one of their first 11 league games and now sit 11 points clear of rivals Real Madrid.