AJ Styles looks ahead to WWE's return to Manchester after terror attacks and responds to 'best in the world' claims

WWE superstar AJ Styles has vowed put “smiles on faces” in Manchester as the company returns to the city Arena for the first time since May’s terror attack on the venue.

The iconic Manchester venue reopened for business last month following the horrific events of 22nd May that saw 23 killed and 250 more injured following a bombing at a music concert.

WWE, who had been due to stage an event there just weeks later, will make their first foray back to one of their regular tour stops when its marquee Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live television shows are taped there in November.

Looking ahead to the tour, Styles was confident that WWE could do their bit to give people a night to remember during the double header which forms part of a lengthy European tour.

Speaking to The Independent, he praised the huge support that the company and the industry in general receives on these shores and said he’s aware of the significance of the Manchester event and couldn’t speak highly enough of the British crowds.

He commented: “I can’t speak for the rest of the guys but there is a reason why I’ve been over to the UK so many times! It’s such a great crowd there and it feels like just yesterday that I wrestled there [just before joining WWE] and told the UK crowd that if there was a spot for me at the Royal Rumble, I’d go and kick tail for them.

“I just really enjoy that part of the country – they’re just true wrestling fans.

“I know that this is a company that’s based around ‘violence’, but it’s an entertainment company and that’s what makes it different from anything else. It’s all about having fun, and if we can do something to bring people together, then that’s what we do.

“WWE does a good job of making sure we help not just the US community, but the world. I’m excited to get back to Manchester and to put some smiles on faces.”