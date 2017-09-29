Ajax Cape Town – Cape Town City Preview:The Citizens out to grab bragging rights in Cape Derby

The season’s first Cape Derby takes centre stage, with nothing but the bragging rights up for grabs

Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town City lock horns at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with both sides in contrasting fortunes presently.

City are riding high and have pretty much continued from where they left off last season, after reaching the final of the MTN 8 and sitting pretty in the top five.

They have already earned the scalps of champions Bidvest Wits on three occasions, and their only blemishes so far came at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Cape derby presents an opportunity to enhance their dominance over the Urban Warriors after doing the double over them last time out in the Premiership.

Being the bearer of poor officiating recently, City coach Benni McCarthy hopes the same semantic does not rear its ugly head once more.

Moreover, they want nothing but three points so that the whole of the Western Cape know exactly who are the bosses of the city.

“This is about bragging rights. Yes, Ajax have the history, and we are less than two-years-old, but already we are showing what we can do.

“A lot of the players in the derby are from Cape Town and their friends and families will be there. This is about making sure that we win, so that afterwards we can walk proud in the city, knowing that we did the business,” McCarthy told the media.

Apart from getting a win, Ajax is aware how the Citizens have changed approach from last season’s well-documented counterattacking style.

“Last season, City played a style of football that involved a lot of counter-attacks. They were effective in how they did it and they had the players for it. Now, with Benni in charge, they try to keep the ball more, but they are not scoring goals,” Ajax captain Mosa Lebusa told the press.

They will no doubt rue the absence of defender Roscoe Pietersen, while key striker Prince Nxumalo is in a race against time.

City have no such stress, which will see them put their best foot forward in Ayanda Patosi, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Lyle Lakay.

On the contrary, they have to be wary of Thabo Mosadi who has promised them a hiding and Zambian wizkid Rodrick Kabwe who scored a stunner against Baroka last Saturday.