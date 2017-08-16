Ajax Cape Town confirm Celtic's interest in Rivaldo Coetzee

The Urban Warriors have confirmed that Coetzee is on the radar of the Scottish Champions

Ajax Cape Town’s Rivaldo Coetzee could finally realise his dream of playing in Europe, with his club confirming interest from Scottish giants Celtic.

Reports in Scotland over the weekend suggested that Coetzee was on the radar of The Hoops and that a deal could been closed by Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League playoff against Astana.

But while a move is yet to materialise, both Coetzee’s agent Mike Makaab and his club have confirmed Celtic’s interest.

“Yes, there is interest from Celtic. Last week they sent a scout to monitor him in a friendly match in Cape Town. I can’t say more than that,” Makaab told Independent Media.

The Urban Warriors are aware of the interest in the player, but they maintain that they are yet to receive a concrete offer for the Bafana Bafana international.

“Yes, we are aware of the interest from Celtic. The club is still waiting for the official offer. I can also confirm that they did send a scout to watch Rivaldo (Coetzee),” Ajax technical director Mich d’Avray explained.

“We don’t intend to stand in his way. If the offer is presented on the table, I have no doubt that the club will listen to it. At the moment, there is no concrete offer that I know of,” D’Avray confirmed.

Meanwhile, Coetzee is not short of suitors with Independent Media reporting that the 20-year-old has also attracted interest from Brondby of Denmark and KV Oostende in Belgium.