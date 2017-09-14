Ajax Cape Town confirm the signing of Burkina Faso defender Soumaila Ouattara

The Urban Warriors have confirmed the new signing, who will probably replace Rivaldo Coetzee

According to reports, Ajax Cape Town have bolstered their defensive department with the signing of Burkina Faso defender Soumaila Ouattara.

Following the departure of Rivaldo Coetzee, the Urban Warriors were running thin on defensive options despite bringing in both Tercious Malepe from Orlando Pirates and Mario Booysen from Mamelodi Sundowns, and they have decided to strengthen their options further by bringing on board Ouattara as they look to solidify their backline once again.

The 23-year-old has had a brief trial with Ajax, and after impressing the technical team he has subsequently been snapped up.

“He was offered to us and was here on trial. After one training match‚ everybody said. ‘That is a good player’‚” Ajax coach Stanley Menzo was quoted by Time Media as saying.

“He’s a right-footed player and very strong.

"Coming from Burkina Faso‚ he has probably not had the best [footballing] education. There is room to improve‚ but he is someone who will become a very good player,” he explained.

Ajax currently find themselves languishing dangerously in 15th place after just three games and have conceded a total of four goals. Menzo will be hopeful that Ouattra’s introduction can help the team climb up the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.