Brendan Rodgers hints at interest in Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee

The Hoops are reportedly interested in bringing the South African international on board

According to reports coming out of Scotland, Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee has reportedly caught the eye of Scottish giants Celtic.

A move away from the Urban Warriors has long been touted for the 20-year-old with Mamelodi Sundowns previously reported to have been keen on his services.

However, Ajax are believed to be reluctant to sell to another Premier Soccer League (PSL) club despite Coetzee having gone AWOL recently.

Nonetheless, according to Glasgow based publication Evening Times, with injuries to key defenders such as Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko, the Hoops coach Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on the South African international.

If reports are to be believed Coetzee could even be roped into the team as early as Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League playoff encounter against Astana.

Meanwhile, Rodgers admitted that Celtic could do business if the right player comes their way.

“It’s really about the availability of a player. We’ll look to bring in quality if it becomes available,” Rodgers told the Scottish publication.

Asked if something could happen next week?

“It’s something we have been working towards over the course of the last few weeks,” Rodgers added.